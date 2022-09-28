Early Black Friday Chromebook deal at Amazon takes 25% off Samsung's V2 2-in-1

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Finding a cheap Chromebook deal is easier than ever thanks to the options available, but this offer at Amazon is one of the best we've seen in some time. Taking over 30% off one of the best Samsung Chromebooks available today, shoppers can grab the Plus V2 2-in-1 at its best price in some time.

On sale for $357.95 (opens in new tab), Amazon is taking just over $200 off the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 laptop. Loaded with a 12 inch screen, Chrome OS, 4GB RAM, a 13MP camera and 32GB of eMMC storage, this versatile little notebook is perfect for light usage on the go.

While not officially part of Amazon's Black Friday sale (opens in new tab), this deal offers exceptional savings on a budget-friendly 2-in-1 Chromebook. With the gear up to the Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) underway, this cheap Chromebook deal is a must-see if you're shopping for some early Christmas gifts.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1

Now: $357.95 | Was: $499.99 | Savings: $142 (28%) (opens in new tab)

A 28% discount on this 2-in-1 makes it well worth the price of admission, providing an excellent budget-friendly option for students and those who just need a simple, no-hassle home machine.

Shop all 2-in-1 laptop deals at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung offers some of the best Chromebooks and the Chromebook Plus V2 combines features from some of the best 2-in-1 laptops with the versatility of a Chromebook.

The standard $500 price tag of this Chromebook can make it a tough sell for some, especially since equally priced 2-in-1's and standard laptops can deliver more power under the hood. This deal, however, brings this bad boy down to one of the best laptops under $500 available right now.

That said, with Amazon taking over $200 off this thing it suddenly becomes a really viable budget-friendly alternative. While Chrome OS is a very light interface in comparison to Windows or Apple OS, it offers all of the basic functionality expected from a basic laptop. An excellent option for students and as a basic home laptop, this deal is well worth the $300 price of admission.

If this Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 deal isn't what you're after, don't stress. There are plenty of Black Friday Chromebook deals happening already that can save you quite a bit. Check out more deals below to find the right laptop at the right price.

Editor's Recommendations

Be sure to also check out T3's best Black Friday deals hub as well to see some of the best discounts and offers this holiday season.

Not sure what you're shopping for just yet? Our Black Friday sales hub will guide you in the right direction! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect and more.

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.