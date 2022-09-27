Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman just broke the internet

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ryan Reynolds just broke the internet by announcing that Deadpool 3 is officially taking place in the MCU with the one and only Hugh Jackman set to co-star as Wolverine in the film.

Taking to Twitter , Reynolds released a promo video announcing the third Deadpool film since 2016, following months of silence. What nobody expected was the return of the beloved X-Men actor following his emotional and fitting sendoff in Logan. Hopefully, they do the character justice and finally give the actor a chance to put on the classic yellow suit.

Jackman first played the part of Wolverine in 2000's X-Men before donning the role a further eight times until hanging up his adamantium claws in 2017. Deadpool 3 will be the first set within the MCU, following The Walt Disney Company's purchase of Fox.

Check out the delightful announcement video below:

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEuSeptember 27, 2022 See more

“Hey, everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now. I’ve had to really search my soul on this one," said Reynolds.

"His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I…I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea."

The Deadpool actor then asks: "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" with Jackman replying: “Yeah, sure, Ryan". Just as easy as that.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to launch in theatres globally on September 6th, 2024.