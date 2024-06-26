Early Amazon Prime Day deal sees this Shark robot vacuum drop to half price!

With the Amazon Prime Day sales now firmly in our sights, many will have started the craft their ideal shopping lists for the event. These deal windows represent some of the best periods for adding cool new tech to your life.

Here at T3, we're experts in scouring the best deals to find you the only bits worth buying – and save you time in the process. When we're not finding great deals, we're reviewing a wide array of products to ensure we know the best products to look out for.

Today, I've found a brilliant deal on a robot vacuum cleaner for you all. The Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum cleaner has a great reputation – and it's half price right now at Amazon!

Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum cleaner: was $599, now $299.99 at Amazon

This brilliant Shark robot vacuum cleaner is half price right now at Amazon. That saves you a whopping $300, making it easier than ever to add some automated assistance to your home.

But hey, don't just take our word for it. The Amazon listing itself has a 4.2-star average rating across a whopping 30,000+ reviews. That's a great sign that real users are enjoying using this device.

This model enjoys the larger 60-day capacity. That should allow users to go longer between emptying their device, meaning less hands-on maintenance.

You'll also find nifty features like Smart Mapping, which allows the device to create a virtual map of your home to move around and clean every nook and cranny. That pairs neatly with Obstacle Avoidance system, which ensures you don't need to run around picking up every bit of clutter before letting it loose.

When it comes to technology which makes a really tangible difference to your daily life, a robot vacuum cleaner is high up on the list. And if you're looking to buy into that technology – particularly from a reputable, household name brand – this is likely to be the best chance you'll get.