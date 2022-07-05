Early Amazon Prime Day deal cuts 50-inch Hisense 4K HDR TV price to £278

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for a 4K HDR TV upgrade but want to spend under £300 then this early Amazon Prime Day deal is well worth checking out.

That's because the deal sees the large 50-inch Hisense A7100 4K HDR TV drop in price down to £278 thanks to a 38% price cut.

View the Hisense A7100 50-inch 4K HDR TV deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This TV delivers a crisp 4K resolution, HDR technology, DTS Studio Sound and Smart TV functionality, meaning you can watch streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, BBC iPlayer and All 4 directly on it.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

(opens in new tab) Hisense 50A7100FTUK 50-inch 4K: was £449, now £278 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A straight 38% discount means this 50-inch Hisense 4K HDR TV is now available at Amazon for £278. That's the lowest price this has been at the retailer. Out of 3,775 reviews this TV has a superb score of 4.4 out of 5. A really big, feature-packed 4K HDR TV for under £280. Great value.

The T3 perspective on this deal

This is a a lot of TV for the money. 50 inches of screen real estate will be perfect for many living rooms, while the 4K HDR capabilities means you'll be able to enjoy 4K HDR movies streamed off Netflix, Disney Plus and more to the full.

This is the 2020 model of the A7100, so you're buying a few years behind in terms of models, but as we write frequently, that is no bad thing and actually can be a really smart thing to do, as you get 95% of the functionality of the latest model but for a far lower price. This deal looks like a great example of that.

For movie and TV fans who want to spend under £300 on their next TV upgrade this looks like a smart, affordable buy, especially as delivery is free. Out of 3,775 reviews on Amazon this TV has a superb score of 4.4 out of 5, with 73% of those reviews giving the TV a maximum score of 5 stars.

Where this Hisense TV might not be ideal, though, is for gamers who own a next-gen PS5 or Xbox Series X consoles. This is because the TV has a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz, which will prevent you from turning on those console's 120Hz refresh rate modes.

That aside, though, for the money this is a top deal, and well worth considering if you're in the market for a 4K TV upgrade.

Have more money to spend on a 4K TV upgrade? Then be sure to check out T3's best 4K TVs buying guide for plenty of top recommendations.