Doom Eternal review of the best pre-order deals: RIP AND TEAR for cheap

Welcome to T3's Doom Eternal review of the best pre-order deals available. Here we've rounded up the absolute best prices on Doom Eternal in both the UK and USA, making it as easy as possible for those interested in the game to pick it up for cheap in time for the Doom Eternal release date this Friday.

We've not just hunted out the cheapest Doom Eternal prices on the standard edition of the game either, but also dug out the best offers available on the Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition and Doom Eternal Collector's Edition of the game, too, some of which come with retailer-specific extras on pre-order.

And pre-ordering Doom Eternal is absolutely something anyone interested in the game should do as there are some really strong incentives for doing so, including the game's Rip and Tear DLC pack and full version of classic FPS Doom 64 delivered free. Meanwhile, the Collector's Edition comes with a wearable Doom Slayer helmet!

T3 has been reviewing Doom Eternal over the last week and, let us tell you, it is simply fantastic. The game takes everything that made the superb 2016 reboot Doom an adrenaline-filled, daemon killing, heavy metal masterpiece, and then dials it up 11, with an epic new story line, new weapons, new monsters, new game modes, new collectables, new power ups and a head-bangingly awesome new soundtrack. It's the Doom game fans deserve and, as such, will shortly be entered into all of T3's best gaming guides.

In order to get an idea for just how insanely good Doom Eternal is, we've also included the official Doom Eternal trailer below, too,

Navigating our Doom Eternal review of deals is straightforward — first up we have the absolute cheapest prices on the standard edition of the game in your region, followed by the official Doom Eternal trailer. Then, following the trailer, there is UK and USA-specific retailer price roundups.

Doom Eternal is best played on a high-spec gaming PC equipped with one of the very best graphics cards on the market, or on Xbox One X or PS4 Pro. The best prices on both Sony and Microsoft's flagship consoles can be found in T3's authoritative best PS4 Pro deals and best Xbox One X deals guides. In addition, Doom Eternal runs superbly on a premium portable computer, so if you've been thinking of upgrading for the game then be sure to check out T3's best gaming laptops guide, too.