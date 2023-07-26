Do you own a De’Longhi coffee machine? Here's how you can claim 2 bags of free coffee beans

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There's nothing quite like that first cup of the coffee in the mornings. It has the ability to wake you up straight away, gets you started for the day and tastes delicious - it's pretty perfect, right? Whether you wake up early and get cracking on your coffee machine, or pop into your favourite café before heading to the office, many of us rely on it. There is however one thing better than a good cup of coffee, and that's when it's free.

De’Longhiis known for having some of the best coffee machines out there. They're best known for their extensive series of espresso and bean to cup coffee machines, including the popular La Specialista, Magnifica, Dinamica and PrimaDonna coffee makers. We'll let you in on a secret , they currently hold 2 out of the 10 spaces on our 2023 best bean to cup coffee machine guide! Impressive stuff.

Well, did you know that De’Longhi have also been offering their customers 2 free bags of coffee when any of their bean to cup coffee machines are purchased? Thought not.

How does it work?

All you have to do is purchase any De'Longhi bean to cup coffee machine and they will send you an exclusive introductory offer, with up to two free bags of delicious coffee from Beans Coffee Club.

Registration for the offer is automatic when you purchase your machine directly from their website, but you need to register your new coffee machine if you purchased it from another retailer.

If you bought your machine from another retailer on or after 14th November 2022 and still haven't registered it, you can still claim the offer! The promotion ends 31st October 2023 so you've still got time.

If you're considering getting a De'Longhi machine, we'd recommend doing it before October!

Which coffee machine should you get?

The offer can be claimed with any of the De'Longhi coffee machines! Here are a few of our favourites:

De’Longhi Magnifica

The De’Longhi Magnifica line is a collection of automatic coffee makers that offer multiple espresso-based recipes and an impressive interface for easy control and customisation. The Magnifica collection features the Magnifica S, Magnifica S Smart and the Magnifica Evo. The range starts as low as £399 and goes up to £819.

De’Longhi La Specialista

The De’Longhi La Specialista line is a collection of bean to cup coffee machines, including the Arte, Prestigio and Maestro devices. The Arte is the most compact espresso coffee machine and therefore the cheapest, coming in at £499.99. The Prestigio is around £749.99, and the Maestro is £999.99.

Today's best De’Longhi La Specialista Arte EC9155MB and De’Longhi La Specialista deals $699.95 $629.53 View $697.99 View $699.95 View Show More Deals

De’Longhi Dinamica

The De’Longhi Dinamica is a full range of bean to cup coffee makers, including the Dinamica and Dinamica Plus. Both types have a LCD display and up to 6 automatic 1-touch recipes. Prices start at around £719.

De’Longhi PrimaDonna

The De’Longhi PrimaDonna series features the Class, Elite and Soul coffee machines. The Soul is the biggest and most impressive coffee machine from the PrimaDonna range, so much so that we gave it 5 starts in our PrimaDonna Soul review. The PrimaDonna range starts at £1,299.99 and goes up to £1,899.99.

De’Longhi Dedica

The De’Longhi Dedica is a range of pump espresso coffee machines. The Dedica Style is a pump espresso machine and the Dedica Metallics is a manual espresso maker that comes with a jug and tamp. Prices start at £219.

Before you get purchasing, have a look at the top mistakes everyone makes with their coffee machine so you don't do the same!