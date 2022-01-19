Do NOT miss this Bose headphones deal – they don't get any cheaper!

This Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deal gets you some truly great headphones for over half price

Bose noise cancelling 700 headphones with sign saying Hot Deal
(Image credit: Bose)
Matthew Bolton

By published

Bose headphones are always massively popular, thanks to the company's rock solid sound quality and class-leading active noise cancellation. In our Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review, we gave these headphones the full five stars – and now you can get them ridiculously cheap.

Right now at Amazon, they're just £167, which is better than half price from their official RRP, and is nearly the cheapest they've ever been – they went down to £160 on Black Friday last year, but these are the only two times they've broken the £200 barrier. At this price, these are absolutely some of the best noise-cancelling headphones around.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700:  was £349, now £167.49 at Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: was £349, now £167.49 at Amazon
Save 52% off the official price for these excellent headphones. For the last year, they've mostly hovered around the £250 mark, so this is a major saving even over that discounted price. With supremely adjustable noise cancellation (11 levels!), top-tier mic quality and 20 hours of battery life, these are excellent for work or play.

View Deal

In our review, we said that "well-balanced audio, terrific sound imaging, and effective noise cancellation are only a few of the many things you’ll love about the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700".

We also specifically praised the call quality from the built-in mics, which is not only great for voice assistants (Alexa and Google Assistant are both supported), but makes them some of the best headphones with a mic – ideal for working from home.

TOPICS
Deals Headphones
Matthew Bolton
Matthew Bolton

Matt is T3's master of all things audiovisual, running our TV, speakers and headphones coverage. He also handles smart home products and large appliances, as well as our toys and games articles. He's the only one on the team who can explain both what Dolby Vision IQ is and why the Lego you're building doesn't fit together the way the instructions say, so is truly invaluable.

Matt has worked for tech publications for over 10 years, in print and online, including running T3's print magazine and launching its most recent redesign. He's also contributed to a huge number of tech and gaming titles over the years. Say hello if you see him roaming the halls at CES, IFA or Toy Fair.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.