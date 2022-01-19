Do NOT miss this Bose headphones deal – they don't get any cheaper!

Bose headphones are always massively popular, thanks to the company's rock solid sound quality and class-leading active noise cancellation. In our Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review, we gave these headphones the full five stars – and now you can get them ridiculously cheap.

Right now at Amazon, they're just £167, which is better than half price from their official RRP, and is nearly the cheapest they've ever been – they went down to £160 on Black Friday last year, but these are the only two times they've broken the £200 barrier. At this price, these are absolutely some of the best noise-cancelling headphones around.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: was £349, now £167.49 at Amazon

Save 52% off the official price for these excellent headphones. For the last year, they've mostly hovered around the £250 mark, so this is a major saving even over that discounted price. With supremely adjustable noise cancellation (11 levels!), top-tier mic quality and 20 hours of battery life, these are excellent for work or play.

In our review, we said that "well-balanced audio, terrific sound imaging, and effective noise cancellation are only a few of the many things you’ll love about the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700".

We also specifically praised the call quality from the built-in mics, which is not only great for voice assistants (Alexa and Google Assistant are both supported), but makes them some of the best headphones with a mic – ideal for working from home.