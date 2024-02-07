Disney+ plans new subscription tier with password sharing privileges

Having just recovered from the Netflix crackdown on password sharing, I'm sorry to report some more bad news for all of the streaming leeches out there. It looks like a matter of time before Disney+ does something similar.

According to The Verge there will be no more open invitations to the House of Mouse in the US. Expected to start March 14th the service's new terms of service will make it harder for users to log in with other people's accounts.

If you do want to share passwords with someone you live with, then like Netflix there will it seems be the option to pay for further households. We've actually read the Terms and Conditions for Disney+ subscribers (someone had to) which now state "Unless otherwise permitted by your service plan, you may not share your subscription outside of your household". It goes on to define a household as your "primary personal residence" but the previous statement definitely suggests an additional subscription tier is on its way. Netflix charges £4.99/$7.99/€5.99 per extra member so expect something similarly priced.

Similar regulations are already in place in Canada and on Disney+'s sister service Hulu so we expect them to arrive in the UK pretty quickly too. You might think this would be an act of self-sabotage on the part of Disney, but Netflix's rollout of similar measures has been an undoubted success in terms of subscriber numbers.

With the recent addition of ads to the standard tier of Prime Video, viewers are within their rights to consider focusing on just a few options. Luckily we've got a guide to the best streaming services. Plus there are always free services like Amazon Freevee and UK viewers might want to take note of Freely.

Sticking with Disney+ however, there is a lot of brilliant content on the service, including plenty being added this month, and the return of my favourite show next month. Just don't go sharing your password now.