Disney+ plans new subscription tier with password sharing privileges

Uh oh, here we go again

Disney+
(Image credit: Disney)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

Having just recovered from the Netflix crackdown on password sharing, I'm sorry to report some more bad news for all of the streaming leeches out there. It looks like a matter of time before Disney+ does something similar. 

According to The Verge there will be no more open invitations to the House of Mouse in the US. Expected to start March 14th the service's new terms of service will make it harder for users to log in with other people's accounts. 

If you do want to share passwords with someone you live with, then like Netflix there will it seems be the option to pay for further households. We've actually read the Terms and Conditions for Disney+ subscribers (someone had to) which now state "Unless otherwise permitted by your service plan, you may not share your subscription outside of your household". It goes on to define a household as your "primary personal residence" but the previous statement definitely suggests an additional subscription tier is on its way. Netflix charges £4.99/$7.99/€5.99 per extra member so expect something similarly priced. 

Which streaming service offers most value?

(Image credit: Glenn Carstens Peters / Unsplash)

Similar regulations are already in place in Canada and on Disney+'s sister service Hulu so we expect them to arrive in the UK pretty quickly too. You might think this would be an act of self-sabotage on the part of Disney, but Netflix's rollout of similar measures has been an undoubted success in terms of subscriber numbers

With the recent addition of ads to the standard tier of Prime Video, viewers are within their rights to consider focusing on just a few options. Luckily we've got a guide to the best streaming services. Plus there are always free services like Amazon Freevee and UK viewers might want to take note of Freely

Sticking with Disney+ however, there is a lot of brilliant content on the service, including plenty being added this month, and the return of my favourite show next month. Just don't go sharing your password now. 

Topics
Disney+
CATEGORIES
Streaming
Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸