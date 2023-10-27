Forget Netflix: 5 must-watch movies you can stream for free right now

The best streaming services have entire worlds of great content to dive into, but they can be expensive. Netflix for instance has recently raised its prices and many services are now coming down hard on account sharing. But what If I told you that you can stream a heap of great movies completely free?

That's where Amazon's Freevee service comes in. As the name suggests, it doesn't cost a penny to use (you don't even need Amazon Prime), although it does feature ads every now and then (in our experience not too intrusive). You might have heard of Freevee as the home of legendary soap Neighbours but it is much more than that. Of course, as with any streamer, there is plenty that we wouldn't recommend watching (although Nic Cage fans are spoiled for choice) but there are a few excellent original series on the service like Jury Duty and Bosch: Legacy.

Today though, we wanted to bring you a selection of the best movies on the service. Here are five great movies you can watch completely free.

1. The Big Lebowski

(Image credit: Focus Features)

A Coen brothers classic, this cult stoner comedy needs no introduction. Jeff Bridges' The Dude is one of the most iconic characters in cinema, and someone we should all aspire to be a bit like. Surely the best movie about bowling ever made, The Big Lebowski is a fever dream delight, and all caused by someone peeing on the wrong rug.

The cast is a who's who of Hollywood greats with Bridges joined by John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore, Phillip Seymour Hoffman and Sam Elliot. And now you can watch it for free.

2. Fargo

(Image credit: MGM)

Staying with the brothers Coen, their Minnesota masterpiece Fargo is also on Freevee. The series, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is excellent but nothing compares to the 1996 movie that started it all.

While it's true that everything sounds funnier in a Minnesotan accent, there;s a first-rate crime thriller between all of the black comedy. Frances McDormand (who won the Best Actress Oscar), William H Macy and Steve Buscemi (again) all give glittering performances that might be the ultimate example of the Coen's cinematic style. A perfect watch on the cold winter nights.

3. Whiplash

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Drummers are often ridiculed in music circles, but if Whiplash is anything to go by, it's still bloomin' hard work. Directed by La La Land visionary Damien Chazelle, this is the story of the pursuit of perfection at any cost.

If you thought your school teachers were strict, they've got nothing on J.K Simmons' character Terence Fletcher. The conductor of a prestigous band at a renowned music school, he not afraid to get 'hands-on' with his teaching methods. There is almost nothing I've seen as tense as the stand-offs between Fletcher and aspiring drummer Andrew (Miles Teller). It's sounds unusual for a movie about drumming to almost cross the line into horror territory but that's undoubtedly the case here.

4. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Edgar Wright may be best known as the director of the 'Cornetto Trilogy' of movies (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World's End) but whisper it quietly, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World might be his best. A beautifully edited action comedy, Scott (Michael Cera) is a normal guy living in Toronto who falls for Ramona Flowers, the only problem? Scott already has a girlfriend... and Ramona has seven evil exes who he must defeat.

Resembling a comic book in its visual style and editing, this is a superb mash-up of Kill-Bill style action and rom-com sweetness with a superb cast including Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, Brie Larson and Anna Kendrick.

5. SuperBob

(Image credit: Signature Entertainment)

This Brit comedy is perhaps the only superhero movie for me. Starring a pre-Ted Lasso Brett Goldstein (who also co-wrote), SuperBob is a world-famous invincible superhero who lives in Peckham. But he's lonely, and needs a day off.

In a mockumentary style, we follow a jaded Bob who's tired of being obsessed with work (serving the British government) and just wants someone to hold at night. Superhero comedies are nothing new but this is a beautifully earnest tale with an excellent supporting cast including Catherine Tate and Natalia Tena.