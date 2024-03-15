Disney+ gets an upgrade Swifties will adore

Swifties who want to know exactly which Taylor Swift 'Era' their favourite movies are connected to are in luck today.

To celebrate the release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) on the streaming service, Disney+ has changed its home page collections to reflect the star's different albums.

Some of the choices are obvious, in Red (Disney's Version) you'll find a host of films with a red colour palette including Turning Red, Cars and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The iconic album 1989 (which has many of her most famous songs) features movies and shows that came out the year Taylor was born. There are some classics in there too, we're talking Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Simpsons and of course Dead Poets Society - the inspiration for her upcoming album.

Others are sorted thematically. Reputation for example is an album that leans heavily on being the bad guy so of course features the likes of Cruella, Avengers Endgame (which focuses on villain Thanos) and The Devil Wears Prada. Another element commonly featured in videos for Reputation tracks was snakes, so this collection also features a couple of National Geographic documentaries on the slippery things. Luckily Indiana Jones isn't in this one!

(Image credit: Taylor Swift Productions)

Of course, this is all a bit of fun, but the real treat is the release of the Eras Tour movie. The edition now on Disney+ is a three-and-a-half-hour epic (that's longer than Oppenheimer!) filmed in LA that comes with four additional main show songs and an acoustic after-credits performance of four more songs. The only thing more impressive than watching it in one sitting is the fact Taylor sings it all in one go every night!

Simply put the addition of the movie deserves this kind of fanfare from Disney+. The Eras Tour is the biggest music tour of all time and a celebration of a generational star. It might take a few sittings, but I know what I'm doing this weekend.