Disney+ announces the Marvel TV show that every fan has dreamed of

Disney+ is home to an incredible wealth of Marvel content already, and there is more on the way. A brand new Black Panther TV show is in the works and has been announced. We haven't been back to Wakanda since October 2022 with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever so this is exciting news indeed.

Of course with Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing, it's unlikely we'll see the original Black Panther but the new animated series titled Eyes of Wakanda will instead have its own protagonists.

We don't know too much about the story so far but an official release describes the premise thusly "Throughout Wakandan history, courageous warriors have embarked on global quests to retrieve hazardous vibranium artifacts. This series chronicles their adventures.”

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There was a little-known animated Black Panther show back in 2010, but it only ran for six episodes, so fingers crossed we get to see more outings this time. Director of the smash-hit movies Ryan Coogler has signed on for a Black Panther TV show, but it's not yet clear if this is that project. If it is, that would lend the series a serious weight.

Disney and Marvel have some more animated efforts on the way too, with season 2 of the hypothetical What If... series coming on the 22nd of December, with a new episode every day (9 in total).

Set for 2024 is a pair of animated shows, X-Men 97 and a Spider-Man series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. I'm hoping it's a Mr Rogers-style kids show but that seems unlikely.

If you're after something to watch on Disney+, the streaming platform has been making some excellent additions in recent months, with a sci-fi murder mystery that is a particularly compelling watch.