Discover how the Samsung ATIV Book 9 redefines personal computing

With a pair of super-light, beautifully designed touchscreen laptops the high-performance Samsung ATIV 9 series is perfect for work or play

If you're looking for a sleek, lightweight, unique and feature packed touchscreen laptop; look no further than the Samsung ATIV Book 9 series, running Windows 8.

With a responsive 13.3-inch touchscreen the flagship ATIV Book 9 Plus is perfect for getting the most out of the new touch-friendly Windows 8 operating system.

It's ideal for work and play too! The touch screen panel also flips 180 degrees allowing the screen orientation to be flipped, while the Full HD* Superbright+ display (1920 x 1080) with 350nit brightness makes it ideal for watching hi-definition movies at home or on those long commutes to work or school.

It's not just the screen that emits the requisite beauty. Crafted from one piece of aluminium, it weighs just 1.39kg and measures up at just 13.6mm (less than an inch) thin, making it a great solution for prolonged on the go connectivity and productivity.

Despite its streamlined, premium design it packs in plenty of power too. Doing the hard work in the engine room is the super-efficient Intel 4th generation Haswell Core i5 processor, enabling a rapid 5.9 second start-up time and 12 hours of battery life, allowing you to get through the work day without the need to charge. There's also 128GB storage built right into that sleek body.

With Samsung's SideSync technology it's easy to ensure all your data converges to and from your Samsung Galaxy Android smartphone, while HomeSync Lite is a super-useful cloud storage hub for all of your important work and media files.

If you're looking for a slightly more competitively priced option, then why not check out the ATIV Book 9 Lite? Also rocking Windows 8 and an optional responsive touchscreen, it packs a Quad Core processor, starts up in just 8 seconds and wakes up in less than two. There's also a 128GB SSD and, at just 1.44kg (1.58kg for the touchscreen model), it's super portable, offers premium design and performance at a price that's right.

For more information about the Samsung ATIV Book 9 Plus and Samsung ATIV Book 9 Lite check out the video below and head over to http://www.samsung.com/uk/ativbook9/

*FHD with Win 8 and QHD+ with Win 8.