Dior gives its Chiffre Rouge watch a stunning rainbow upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY Dior has revealed the new Chiffre Rouge Rainbow watch. Based on its iconic asymmetrical design, the Chiffre Rouge Rainbow features pink gold and colourful gemstones around the bezel. The Dior Chiffre Rouge Rainbow is available via appointment and is priced at £46,600.

Dior has just launched a rainbow version of its iconic Chiffre Rouge watch. With its classic asymmetrical design, the Dior Chiffre Rouge Rainbow contrasts the original black and red colouring with a pink gold bezel, studded with rainbow coloured diamonds.

First introduced in 2004, the Dior Chiffre Rouge became well known for its asymmetrical shape and unisex appeal. It’s most recognisable by its distinctive crown, situated at the four o’clock position and displayed in a bold red colour (see our Hands on with the Dior Chiffre Rouge for a closer look at all the details).

The Dior Chiffre Rouge Rainbow has kept most of the original styling of the Chiffre Rouge, with its black DLC-coated steel material, the red crown and interchangeable bracelet. What makes the Dior Chiffre Rouge Rainbow different is its stunning bezel or bumper set that’s showcased in 18K pink gold and accessorised with 13 0.19ct diamonds.

In its 38mm case, the Dior Chiffre Rouge Rainbow has a blend of colourful gemstones, including sapphires, rubies, amethysts, peridots, tourmalines and tsavorites. The gems are displayed in a rainbow of colours around the bezel, and different coloured stones are also in place as the hour markers on the dial.

(Image credit: Dior)

The dial of the Dior Chiffre Rouge Rainbow is just as luxurious as the bezel. It has a cannage pattern that’s crafted in white gold and paved with diamonds, giving the watch an undeniable sparkle. Pink gold is also used in the hour and minute hands, with a black second hand contrasting with the colourful dial.

Powered by the CD.002 automatic movement, the Dior Chiffre Rouge Rainbow has a four hertz frequency and a 50 hour power reserve. The watch strap is interchangeable, and comes in leather or rubber in black, tinted yellow, green, blue or red, depending on your personal style. It’s a colourful and luxurious take on the Chiffre Rouge that still keeps its originality and its favourite features.

The Dior Chiffre Rouge Rainbow is a limited edition watch so you will have to contact Dior via their website to book an in store appointment. Due to its luxury materials and design, the Dior Chiffre Rouge Rainbow has a high price tag and is priced at £46,600 on the Dior website .