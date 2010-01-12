Developers finally get Android 2.1 development kit

An unusual strategy by Google appears to have backfired as angry developers finally receive Android 2.1 SDK amongst a series of user complaints

The software development kit for Android 2.1 has finally been released by Google, days after the first Android 2.1 based handset, the Nexus One, went on sale.

With all the hype and publicity surrounding Google's new Nexus One handset, the latest incarnation of their operating system, Android 2.1, has gone by relatively unnoticed. Developers, however, have been criticising Google for not making a software development kit (SDK) for the latest Android system available prior to the release of the Nexus One.



The SDK, which allows to developers to ensure their current Android Apps are compatible with 2.1 and create 2.1 specific content has only just been released by Google who, with its release, stated: “Android 2.1 does not add significant user features, see the Android 2.0 Platform Highlights document for the latest user features.”



This confusing statement following their major press event last week at which they launched Android 2.1 with an excited demonstration the full array of cool new user features appears to just be an attempt at comforting the angry developers.



One new function demonstrated at the launch of the new operating system, was an extended voice command feature allowing users to speak into any text field, including text messages and emails.



Without an SDK developers were left feeling as useful as a Canadian Mountie in the notoriously flat Holland and unable to provide users with content capable of utilising the latest functions of their Android 2.1 handset. Hopefully, with the arrival of the SDK and the new functions offered by Android 2.1, we will be see a range of exciting new Apps whizzing their way to the Nexus One very soon.