Denon's latest 8K AVRs offer high-end home cinema without breaking the bank

Denon has announced a couple of affordable 8K-enabled AV receivers and an AV amp that could be great matches to any of the best TVs.

The Denon AVR-S770H, AVR-S670H, and AVC-S670H each offer 8K 60 frames-per-second video processing, while 4K 120fps video passthrough is also supported – which is ideal for those with a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X console.

The higher-end Denon AVR-S770H is a 7.2-channel receiver, with support for the height channels needed for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks.

It also supports HEOS, Denon's multi-room connectivity platform that enables different Denon devices to be used together to expand a music playback experience. It also allows a user to stream music from different streaming services, such as Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal and TuneIn radio.

Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay are supported too, to send audio straight to the receiver from an iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Setup is a doddle with Audyssey MultiEQ room correction technology on board.

Denon AVR-S670H AV receiver on a bookcase

(Image credit: Denon)

The Denon AVR-S670H is a step-down model. It comes with a 5.2-channel configuration so doesn't support Dolby Atmos nor DTS:X. However, it does have the same connectivity features and setup options.

It's a great way to drive a home cinema if you're just starting out with separates – especially as it supports Dolby TrueHD and DTS HD Master Audio.

Denon AVR-S670 AV receiver lifestyle shot

(Image credit: Denon)

Finally, the Denon AVC-S670H has almost the same feature set as the AVR-S670H, but it's an amplifier rather than a receiver. That means it is capable of just about everything apart from the fact that it doesn't include an analogue FM tuner.

It is a 5.2-channel amp that simplifies things even more, but also supports the Denon HEOS multi-room platform.

Each of the receivers and amplifier will be available from September, with the Denon AVR-S770H to be priced at £699 / €779 in the UK and Europe respectively.

The Denon AVR-S670H will cost £599 / €679, while the amplifier-only option – the Denon AVC-S670H – will set you back £549 / €629.

US pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

Denon also has some even higher-end step-up receivers in its S-Series if you are looking for more power and features. That includes the Denon AVR-S970H.

Alternatively, you might even find a bargain on a 2022 model now that it is soon to be replaced.

