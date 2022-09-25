Denon’s new AV receivers promise home cinema heaven for any budget

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you've already got one of the best TVs in your home cinema setup, Denon has just unveiled the perfect partners: a range of feature-packed AV receivers from eminently affordable to money-no-object options. Whichever one you go for, the new devices promise to deliver home cinema heaven.

The new AV receivers support all the key 3D audio formats: Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, Auro 3D, and for the first time, Sony 360 Reality Audio. And prices start at just £800 / $900 (approx. AU$1360) for the AVR-S970H, the new top model in Denon's S series.

In addition to the new hardware, the Denon software has been updated too. The user interface is higher resolution than before (1080p compared to the previous 480p) and has been redesigned and reworded to make it easier to get the most from your device. The devices also include Denon's Audyssey room calibration system, and in premium models there's also support for Dirac Live optimisation (via an optional paid-for upgrade) so you've got a choice when you're installing and configuring your setup.

Exceptional AV receivers for every budget

In addition to the AVR-S970H there are three new X-Series models, and at the very top of the range there's the £6,000 / $6,500 / AU$11,999 AVC-A1H, featuring Denon's most powerful transformer, support for 7.4.6 audio, multiple balanced outputs and support for up to four subwoofers. There are seven HDMI ins and three outs, all of which support HDMI 2.1 and 8K/60fps.

If you're already keen on Denon kit you might have noticed that the prices have gone up a bit; according to Denon the reason is "ongoing challenges in the market", most likely component availability and currency fluctuations.

The AVC-A1H and X-Series models will be released in early 2023 and the other models will go on sale in October.