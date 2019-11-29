DeLonghi Autentica Plus Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine Black Friday deal has a hot 28% off at Amazon

Great jungle fresh coffee doesn't always have to cost an arm and a leg. And, with the De'Longhi Autentica Plus Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, Cappuccino and Espresso Maker you can enjoy it at home too. With a whopping £126.94, or 28% off the asking price the ETAM29.620.S model in Silver and Black is a definite bargain and really delivers the goods on the coffee front. It’ll produce endless cups of all your coffee shop favourites but, thanks to an innovative design, getting your cup of preferred black gold is just a button press away.

• Buy De'Longhi Autentica Plus, Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, Cappuccino and Espresso Maker for £319 – save 28% at Amazon

Better still, this DeLonghi can tailor those coffee favourites to suit your taste, time and penchant for caffeine. Short, medium or long drinks can also be tweaked in terms of heat, so you can be sure you get the coffee you fancy just how you like it. The DeLonghi is also big into sharing too, with a design that serves up two cups of coffee from one brewing cycle. The milk frother adds an additional professional edge to proceedings while the ability to grind your own beans makes it a coffee-lovers’ must-have gadget.

De'Longhi Autentica Plus Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, Cappuccino and Espresso Maker £319 | was £445.94 | Save £126.94 at Amazon The best thing about this particular DeLonghi is that it offers fresh coffee, and all variations on that theme, but with convenience as the icing on the cake. It’ll grind beans with the best of them, but the ability to serve up cups – two at a time mind – using just the soft touch control panel takes the pain out of your coffee cravings. This deal will be gone by Cyber Monday.View Deal

The De'Longhi Autentica Plus Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, Cappuccino and Espresso Maker can tackle bean-grinding duties with aplomb, but it’s the adjustable frothing nozzle that adds an extra punch to proceedings. DeLonghi’s exclusive doppio+ brewing process means you squeeze every last drop of taste out of those beans too.

Thankfully, when you’re done with drinking all that coffee the machine is also low maintenance and easy to clean. So, for 28% off that asking price you’ve got something of a dream machine.

Black Friday deals guides on T3.com