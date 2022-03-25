Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 updates feature 12th gen Intel chips

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Dell XPS 15 (9520) and XPS 17 (9720) are the new 2022 models of the premium XPS range. While on the outside little has changed, these new laptops have seriously increased in power and performance.

Both models now come with Intel's latest 12th gen Core processors, also known by the Alder Lake code name. The chips featured range from the i5-12500H up to the flagship 14-core i9-12900HK. These are the more powerful 45W CPUs and support the faster DDR5 RAM up to a maximum of 64GB. Both models also come with up to 4TB of storage with support for a maximum of 8TB.

The XPS 15 includes graphics options up to the 40W Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, while the XPS 17 has options for the 60W Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 or 3060 – though the 3060 is coming slightly later.

The XPS 15 display comes with the brilliant OLED touch display option in addition to the 4K UHD+ (3840x2400) touch display and FHD+ (1920x1200) non-touch display options of the XPS 17. If you're struggling to choose between the two sizes, we compared the former XPS 15 and XPS 17 models.

While these updates aren't quite as exciting as the Dell XPS 13 Plus update back in January, the spec boost will be welcome news to those users wanting maximum performance. The new XPS 15 9520 starts from $1449. The XPS 17 9720 starts from $1849. Both are available now from Dell US online. UK and Australia prices and availability are still to be confirmed.