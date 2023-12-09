Delicious-looking chocolate iPhone 15 costs almost as much as the real thing

The iPhone 15 range is the first iPhone to feature a USB-C port but did you know that the 'C' stands for chocolate?



Ok that might not be entirely true, but the folks at Caviar have had some wonderfully wacky ideas recently (Including an iPhone with alien life in?) and this latest looks straight out of the Willy Wonka playbook. In celebration of the new Wonka movie starring Timothée Chalamet, they have created a fully edible iPhone 15. Amazingly we've already seen a chocolate Xbox as well.

The Chocolate iPhone 15 Pro Max by Caviar is quite expensive for a stocking filler, coming in at $1100. But in fairness, it is covered in fully edible 23-karat gold! So how does an iPhone taste? Not like apple surprisingly.

Caviar describes the phone's taste as a "harmonious flavour of almond cookies with delicate creamy notes" with "a lingering spicy aftertaste for 30 seconds." Is anyone else hungry? Having watched Squid Game: The Challenge recently I can't help but wonder how much harder it would be to cut out of a cookie than the dreaded umbrella.

If you're a fan of the intricate bespoke design on the chocolate iPhone and wish that you could actually have it on a working handset, you're in luck. The Maze 18K design features 18-karat Gold and 39 diamonds and will set you back a cool $50,360.

Although you can't eat it, If someone reading this does want to spoil me for Christmas I won't complain one bit. Caviar is always surprising me with its next idea and whatever 2024 has to offer, I expect we will see plenty of unusual iPhones appear with it.