Delicious-looking chocolate iPhone 15 costs almost as much as the real thing

Ever wanted to eat an iPhone?

Chocolate iPhone
(Image credit: Caviar)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

The iPhone 15 range is the first iPhone to feature a USB-C port but did you know that the 'C' stands for chocolate?

Ok that might not be entirely true, but the folks at Caviar have had some wonderfully wacky ideas recently (Including an iPhone with alien life in?) and this latest looks straight out of the Willy Wonka playbook. In celebration of the new Wonka movie starring Timothée Chalamet, they have created a fully edible iPhone 15. Amazingly we've already seen a chocolate Xbox as well.

The Chocolate iPhone 15 Pro Max by Caviar is quite expensive for a stocking filler, coming in at $1100. But in fairness, it is covered in fully edible 23-karat gold! So how does an iPhone taste? Not like apple surprisingly. 

Chocolate iPhone 15

(Image credit: Caviar)

Caviar describes the phone's taste as a "harmonious flavour of almond cookies with delicate creamy notes" with "a lingering spicy aftertaste for 30 seconds." Is anyone else hungry? Having watched Squid Game: The Challenge recently I can't help but wonder how much harder it would be to cut out of a cookie than the dreaded umbrella. 

If you're a fan of the intricate bespoke design on the chocolate iPhone and wish that you could actually have it on a working handset, you're in luck. The Maze 18K design features 18-karat Gold and 39 diamonds and will set you back a cool $50,360.

Although you can't eat it, If someone reading this does want to spoil me for Christmas I won't complain one bit. Caviar is always surprising me with its next idea and whatever 2024 has to offer, I expect we will see plenty of unusual iPhones appear with it. 

CATEGORIES
Phones
Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸