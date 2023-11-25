I found some cool Cyber Monday deals on e-bikes and e-scooters – you'll never guess where!

Have you heard of Wellbots before? They stock a huge selection of electric two-wheelers, many of which are on offer right now

person standing next to Nakto e-bike near lake
(Image credit: Nakto)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

With Black Friday behind us and Cyber Monday yet to come, one might feel like we're in a bit of limbo. If we are, this is the best kind of limbo, as we get to enjoy both Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday offers for 48 hours straight! This means that people who look at deals all day – me – can find e-bike and e-scooter deals in unusual places, like Wellbots.

Shop all Cyber Monday e-bike deals at Wellbots

Shop all Cyber Monday e-scooter deals at Wellbots

What I like the most about Wellbots' Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale is how whacky some models are. Look at the MotoTec Gas Mini Chopper 49cc – it looks like a chopper but costs only $453. Wellbots says it's 'Black Friday price', but I can't tell if it's on offer or just this cheap in general. Below, you'll find a few more offers that caught my attention.

For more electric (and non-electric) Cyber Monday cycling deals, I recommend heading over to REI. You'll find everything from bikes and helmets to turbo trainers and accessories for a discounted price – 1,100 of them, to be precise! Don't miss out on one of the best Cyber Monday sales. 

CATEGORIES
Deals
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸