Classic Emma Stone comedy with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes leaves Prime Video soon

Emma Stone may be up for another Oscar for her incredible performance in Poor Things but you should make time in your schedule to catch her as well in a classic movie leaving Amazon Prime Video on the 22nd of February. I'm talking about Zombieland.

Led by Jesse Eisenberg doing his trademark sad loser schtick Zombieland is a glorious pastiche of the undead genre that manages to be both a great comedy and a great zombie movie all at once.

Eisenberg's 'Columbus' (all the characters are referred to by state names) has managed to make even surviving the zombie apocalypse uncool with a grand list of rules (including regular cardio and wearing your seatbelt). When he bumps into the far more chaotic Tallahassee (an amazing Woody Harrelson) and the badass Wichita (Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) they form a pseudo-family travelling the American wasteland. With 89% on Rotten Tomatoes too. I'm not the only one who would describe it as a must-watch.

What sets the film apart is its wicked sense of humour. Regular cutaways to 'Zombie Kill of the Week' are gloriously self-indulgent and slapstick while there is an all-time great cameo from a certain Ghostbuster that remains endlessly quotable. In a world where pretty much everyone's friends and family have died, the mood is surprisingly light.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment )

Of course, there is a sequel too and while it doesn't quite hit the same heights Zombieland: Double Tap is also departing the streaming service on the 22nd. It's worth watching for one particular fight scene alone. If you're after a slice of zombie fun and can already quote Shaun of the Dead by heart (understandable) then the Zombieland series is basically made for you.

Prime Video may have ads now and be losing Zombieland but it is also making a strong case to keep subscribing by adding a one-of-a-kind movie with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. If you're in the Valentine's mood instead, why not try our guide to 5 romcoms you haven't seen before?