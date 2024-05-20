Amazon's biggest sci-fi series knocked off top spot by something very different

Quick Summary Fallout has been replaced at number one on Prime Video's top 10 list by a show that couldn't be further removed if it tried. Clarkson's Farm 3 is the new top show on the streaming service in the UK, and for good reason.

Amazon has had great success with Fallout since its debut on the platform in April. Christopher Nolan's small screen video game adaptation was watched by more than 65 million people in its first 16 days... placing it close behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in terms of most-watched programmes on the platform.

However, after a month on Prime Video, it has now been knocked off the top spot (in the UK, at least) by a show that couldn't be more different if it tried.

The new number one TV show on the streaming service is the third season of Clarkson's Farm – the docuseries that follows the adventures of former Top Gear and The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to learn the ropes of farming and reverse the fortunes of his own 1,000 acre site – Diddly Squat Farm.

Anyone who's seen the previous two seasons will know that they are heart-warming, surprising, and at times revealing, as Clarkson learns how hard the life he's undertaken really is – not least as the first season was made during the pandemic.

Like him, you end up with a new-found respect for those who toil on their land every day just to make ends meet.

The show has also made stars of several others who appear, including young farmer Kaleb Cooper, who becomes the motoring presenter's mentor and unlikely best friend, despite the age gap.

It's a great series, even for those who aren't particularly fans of Clarkson's other work (or well-publicised views). And, having seen it, it's less surprising that it's now the most popular show on the platform.

All eight episodes of Clarkson's Farm 3 are available to watch now, and while it is nothing like Fallout, it really is something worth popping on your streaming device watchlist. It's about as binge-worthy a show as they come.