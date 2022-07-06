Chromecast with Google TV price cut by 33% in early Amazon Prime Day deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Chromecast with Google TV is a fantastic streaming device, turning any display into a smart TV.

Simply plug in the Chromecast with Google TV and you've immediately got access to a slick UI that allows easy access to all your subscription services, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Which is why this discount on Chromecast with Google TV is so welcome, as it cuts 33% off its price. It's one of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals we've seen.

Chromecast with Google TV is technically one of the most advanced streaming sticks on the market today, delivering 4K HDR streaming quality, a remote powered by Google Assistant that allows voice control functionality and integration with other Google smart home products.

One of the best smart TV streaming sticks on the market is now £20 cheaper thanks to a 33% discount at Amazon. This streaming stick delivers 4K HDR quality streaming, a powerful UI, smart home gadget integration capabilities and hands free voice control. Now down to £39.99 at Amazon.

In our Chromecast with Google TV review we said that it, "delivers great HDR picture quality and plenty of apps making it the best Chromecast yet". We then proceeded to give it a maximum score of 5 stars.

Which is why this early Amazon Prime Day discount is so welcome, it makes that 5-star product cheaper. Currys has price matched this deal, too, as can be seen in today's best deals chart below.