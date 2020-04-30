Christopher Ward’s new dive watch has a transparent sapphire dial

Christopher Ward has revealed a new dive watch, called the C60 Sapphire. The name refers to how the dial is made from sapphire, giving a view of the automatic movement below.

But rather than being fully transparent, the dial is tinted blue to make it feel like you are peering into the ocean every time you give the watch a glance.

Based on the company’s Trident 3 series dive watch, the new C60 Sapphire is a 40mm dive watch with a stainless steel case and matching bracelet. It has a unidirectional rotating bezel with white and blue SuperLumiNova for nighttime (or underwater) visibility, and is water resistant to an impressive 600 metres.

The sapphire dial is created using a lengthy 20-step process, Christopher Ward says, explaining: “This includes slicing from a pillar for the right thickness and lapping - a machining process in which two surfaces are rubbed together with an abrasive between them to achieve its glossy finish.”

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Christopher Ward) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Christopher Ward) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Christopher Ward) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Christopher Ward) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Christopher Ward)

The dial is then chamfered by grinding and polishing, with a degrading varnish applied to create the right finish.

Inside, the C60 Sapphire features a Swiss-made Sellita SW200 automatic mechanical movement with 26 jewels and 38 hours of power reserve. The movement also has a date compilation at the three o’clock position.

The watch is 40mm across the case, weighs 83g and is 13mm thick.

Prices start at £795 for the C60 Sapphire with a hybrid fabric strap (of which there are two options), rising to £895 for the watch with a stainless steel bracelet. All versions are available to pre-order now, ahead of deliveries commencing in early May.

Liked this?