Chris Hemsworth's favourite adjustable dumbbells are cheapest ever on Black Friday

If you're into fitness, the best Black Friday deals for you are cheap Bowflex offers, and if you're after the best adjustable dumbbells for less, we have excellent news for you. Both in the UK and the US, Bowflex's premium home weights are cheaper than usual now; in fact, the Bowflex 552 is the cheapest ever in the UK. Be like Chris Hemsworth, who loves working out (opens in new tab) with Bowflex weights and save money now!

UK deals

(opens in new tab) Bowflex SelectTech 522: £220 , £180 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Using a unique dial system, Bowflex's premium adjustable dumbbell replaces 15 individual dumbbells, making it one of the best value home weights ever to exist. Better still, a 12-month JRNY app membership is included in the price! The cheapest it's ever been, now is the time to get yourself one. (Please note: this is not a pair, only a single dumbbell.)

(opens in new tab) Bowflex SelectTech 1090: £340 , £290 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Want to go heavier? The SelectTech 1090 is a beast of an adjustable dumbbell with one of the broadest weight ranges (4.5-41 kg). Featuring the same dial system as the SelectTech 552, this is the dumbbell you need if you have little floor space but what to build muscle at home. (Please note: this is not a pair, only a single dumbbell.)

US deals

(opens in new tab) Bowflex SelectTech 552 (Pair): $549 , $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A pair of these adjustable dumbbells (5 - 52.5 lbs each) replaces 30 (!) individual dumbbells – it's like paying $11.60 for each dumbbell! Do your future self a favour and buy this cheap Bowflex offer, so you can start working out at home in earnest.

(opens in new tab) Bowflex SelectTech 1090: $400 , $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Want to go heavier? The SelectTech 1090 can help you with that, thanks to its 10 - 90 lbs weight range. The price also includes a 12-month JRNY app membership. Go heavy or go home! (Please note: this is not a pair, only a single dumbbell.)

Yet more Bowflex deals