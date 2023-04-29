Check out this carbon-clad Mustang Mach-E GT modified by Shelby

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Mustang Mach-E GT not exclusive enough for you? Then we suggest you try out this one-of-100 version modified by Shelby.

That’s Shelby as in Carroll Shelby, the American racing driver and Le Mans winner best known for his involvement with the AC Cobra and Ford Mustang. This year would have been his 100th birthday, so to celebrate, the Shelby company has announced a limited run of modified Mustang Mach-E GTs.

Previewed back in 2021, and put on sale thanks to plenty of Mach-E fans wanting to modify their cars, the kit aims to enhance the styling and performance of Ford’s quickest and most powerful electric car to date.

The Shelby kit includes a bonnet, splitter, mirror caps and door trims made of carbon fibre, plus racing stripes, Shelby badging inside and out, lightweight forged aluminium wheels and a new suspension setup that lowers the car’s original ride height by an inch.

The kit also includes the Borla Active Performance Sound System, which adds a new augmented soundtrack to the car that’s designed to sound like an internal combustion engine.

(Image credit: Shelby Europe)

Controlled by a smartphone app with different modes and a volume slider, the system matches the car’s speed and motor RPM to create what’s claimed to be a realistic exhaust sound, instead of the spaceship-style soundtrack used by the regular Mustang Mach-E GT.

Exclusive to Europe, the car is limited to 100 examples. Customers can either buy a complete car directly from Shelby with the modifications fitted, or have the kit retrofitted to their existing Mach-E GT.

The motors and battery pack have not been modified by Shelby, meaning the car has the same 480 hp and 3.7 second 0-62 mph time as the regular Mach-E GT – a car T3 reviewed in June 2022 and awarded the full five stars, thanks to its huge performance and impressive technology.

Shelby Europe is charging €24,900 (£22,000) for the kit, on top of the GT’s circa-£75,000 starting price.