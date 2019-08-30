Cheap protein bar deal on Amazon: OVER 40% off Optimum Nutrition bars

We all get cravings sometimes, even if we are eating a lot of food and especially if we are on a calorie-restricted diet. Planning your snacks is just as important as planning your main meals, because let's face it, when you get bored, you'll just raid the fridge/nearest shop and get whatever is the most convenient to consume quickly and that won't be healthy.

Protein bars are excellent ways to curb your hunger and your craving for sweets. The Optimum Nutrition protein bars, for example, are high in protein and have no added sugars. It is also made with real Belgian dark chocolate, making it the ultimate mid-afternoon snack.

There are four flavours to choose from: Chocolate caramel, Peanut butter, Cookies and cream and Rocky road. And now it's over £10 off per box on Amazon, so even if you just wanted to give it a try, now is the perfect time to buy.

Optimum Nutrition protein bars, Chocolate peanut butter flavour, 10 pack | Sale price: £14.79 | Was £24.99 | Save £10.20 (41%) on Amazon

High in protein, low on sugar and brilliant on taste, the Optimum Nutrition protein bars will help you curb your hunger in a healthy way. Now under £15 per box, a great value for this tasty snack.View Deal

Why you should buy Optimum Nutrition protein bars

Protein bars are a great alternative to protein powder, especially when it comes to snacking options. Each 60-gram bar contains:

With the price for a 10-bar box being under £15, it means that each bar is under £1.5 and that is a great price for something this nutritious.

Satisfy your cravings in a healthy way without feeling guilty: the Optimum Nutrition protein bars won't let you down.

