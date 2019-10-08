Cheap OLED: some of the best 4K UHD and 8K TVs are at Black Friday deals prices now

The Best Buy Black Friday sale hasn't officially started yet but the retailing giant has a sweet offer for you if you want to get your hands on a cheap OLED TV (or a cheap QLED TV) and you a) don't want to wait for Black Friday and b) don't want to buy a TV now and then discover it's loads cheaper in the Black Friday sales.

That's because Best Buy's Magnolia Anniversary Sale is dropping prices on a range of awesome 4K TVs right up to a massive $1800 off an equally massive Samsung 82" QLED 4K TV . And there are also four Samsung 8K TVs in the sale if you really want to future proof yourself.

To ensure you're not left with buyer's remorse come Black Friday, Best Buy promises that Black Friday prices are guaranteed now. In other words, it says: "If our price goes lower on qualified items between now and Black Friday, we will send you a refund for the difference." (Valid for My Best Buy members only.) You can't say fairer than that!

Shop the Best Buy Magnolia Anniversay Sale now – ends October 20

Magnolia is Best Buy's premium line of products, and that means brands such as Sony, Samsung, LG, Denon, Kef and more – and this sale features "select premium TVs and home theater products". Below is just a small selection of products on offer.

Samsung 82" Q80 Series 4K UHD TV with HDR | Was $5,299.99 | Now $3,499.99 | Save $1,800 at Best Buy

This isn't a deal, it's a steal. A huge 82" TV set at a frankly ridiculous $1,800 off. Even your standard HD content will look great on this Samsung as it upscales HD to 4K. The smart TV platform has apps so you can stream all your favorite shows, it works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control and comes with four HDMI ports, two USB ports, four speakers and one woofer.View Deal

Samsung 65" Q900 Series 8K UHD TV with HDR | Was $4,999.99 | Now $2,999.99 | Save $2,000 at Best Buy

OK, now this is a slightly smaller TV set from Samsung but just look what you get for under $3,000 – a 65-inch 8K Ultra HD smart TV that even remasters your HD content up to 8K. Yes, 8K! Is it even legal to be discounting a TV that's this high spec? Get it now before someone else does.View Deal