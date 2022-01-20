Cheap Nescafé Dolce Gusto coffee machine deal cuts price to £34 at Currys

The January sales keep on treating us with the best deals, like this amazing coffee machine deal from Currys. The Dolce Gusto Infinissima Coffee Machine has been given a huge price cut down to just £34, helping you save £65.99 on a premium pod coffee machine.

This is the lowest price this coffee machine has ever been, so if you’re a coffee lover you’re not going to want to miss this deal.

This deal is from Currys but the Dolce Gusto Infinissima Coffee Machine has also been marked down at Amazon and on the De’Longhi website. Currys and Amazon both have regular deals on the coffee pods that go with this machine, so make sure to stock up on some pod boxes when you order the Dolce Gusto Infinissima.

To shop the Dolce Gusto Infinissima Coffee Machine deal from Currys, click the link above or keep reading for all the details on this clever machine.

Dolce Gusto Infinissima Coffee Machine: was £99.99, now £34 at Currys

The Dolce Gusto Infinissima Coffee Machine by De’Longhi is a popular pod coffee machine that makes over 50 different types of hot and cold drink options. Shoppers can currently save £65.99 on this coffee maker that’s available in black, white or red colours, perfect for any kitchen aesthetic.

Why you should buy the Dolce Gusto Infinissima Coffee Machine

If you’re a coffee fan and want a low maintenance machine to make you barista-style drinks, the Dolce Gusto Infinissima Coffee Machine is a great option. With over 50 types of coffee and drink pods available, you can make a wide variety of hot and cold drinks, including espresso, cappuccinos, chai lattes and hot chocolate.

The Dolce Gusto Infinissima Coffee Machine is extremely easy to use, even if you’re a bit of a technophobe. It has a 15-bar pump system which has lots of power and the pressure makes strong and perfect drinks every time. Simply fill up the 1.2 litre water tank, turn on the machine, pop the pod in and flick the lever to the hot or cold side, depending on your drink of choice.

This machine is ideal for all kitchens but especially if you don’t have much room or counter space. The Dolce Gusto Infinissima Coffee Machine fits neatly and tidily wherever you put it and it’s light and compact design means you can easily pack it away if you don’t have enough space. With power saving in mind, the Dolce Gusto Infinissima Coffee Machine has an auto shut-off function which automatically turns the machine off to save energy.