Cheap lawn mower deal takes the Bosch CityMower 18 down to £166 at Amazon

Despite the turbulent weather we had this week, spring is definitely here and we’re looking forward to the warmer months. Now is the perfect time to get the garden ready in preparation for spring and summer, and many sales have top deals on gardening and DIY tools.

If you’re looking for a new lawn mower, you can find great deals from the Amazon Spring sale, like this one on the Bosch CityMower 18. Originally priced at £269.99, the Bosch CityMower 18 is now just £166.44, saving shoppers £103.55 on this quality cordless lawn mower.

View the Bosch CityMower 18 deal

The Bosch CityMower 18 ranks highly in our best cordless lawn mowers and best small lawn mowers guides. It’s a top-value lightweight cordless mower that uses a powerful 4.0Ah battery and is best designed for small-medium gardens.

Bosch is a well-known brand with a good reputation in the lawn mower field (no pun intended) so you can’t go wrong with the Bosch CityMower 18. Most Bosch products are already household names especially in the garden and DIY department and the battery that comes with this mower is compatible with many other Bosch Home & Garden products.

To view the Bosch CityMower18 deal, click the link above or keep reading for more lawn mower deals, perfect for the spring season.

Bosch Cordless Lawnmower CityMower 18: was £269.99, now £166.44 at Amazon

Designed for small-medium lawns, the Bosch CityMower 18 has a height adjustable 32cm cutting deck and 31 litre grass collector for a clean cut that gets right to the edges. If you find lawn mowers uncomfortable to use, the Bosch CityMower18 has Ergoflex handles which works for both left and right handed people and eliminates too much strain on the body and hands.

The Amazon Spring sale has up to 40% off until Easter with some of the biggest price cuts on gardening, landscaping and power tools . To get your garden ready for spring and Easter, there are tons of great deals on lawn mowers from brands like Bosch, Flymo and Greenworks.

If you’re interested in a different gardening brand, there’s a good cordless lawn mower deal on the Greenworks Cordless Lawnmower 40V. Another top model in our best cordless lawn mowers guide, the Greenworks Cordless Lawnmower 40V is 20% off at Amazon, taking this premium mower to under £200.