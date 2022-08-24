Cheap laptop deal sees the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 drop to under £200

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Not only has the cost of living crisis massively impacted our spending, but back to school is on the horizon, which has tightened our purse straps even more. However, it’s not all doom and gloom, as many popular retailers are offering huge discounts across their sites, including low prices on tech like laptops, monitors and tablets.

If you’re on the lookout for a new laptop, tablet or one of the best 2-in-1 laptops (opens in new tab), the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 has had £100 knocked off its price at Amazon, taking it down to its lowest ever price.

View the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 deal (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £299.99, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 is now just £199.99 at Amazon. This £100 price cut takes this flexible and lightweight 2-in-1 device down to under £200, which is an insanely good price for a laptop-tablet hybrid.

Whether you want it for school work, hybrid working, streaming, multitasking, editing and more, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 can help you tackle your daily tasks. It comes with a touchscreen and keyboard so it easily adapts to your needs and preferences, and weighs only 1.2kg, making it the perfect travel companion.

Alongside its laptop-tablet capabilities, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 is also a Chromebook and has a streamlined Chrome OS interface, which gives you access to Google apps, like Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Play and Google Maps. If you’re a student heading back to college or university, this device from Lenovo is definitely something to consider, and at just £199.99, it’s one of the cheaper laptops on the market right now.

To view the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 deal, click the link above or keep reading for more Lenovo laptop deals (opens in new tab) at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook: was £299.99, now £199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 33% off the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 at Amazon. This 2-in-1 laptop is packed full of features, including Chromebook capabilities and a wide HD 11.6-inch touchscreen. It’s super lightweight and has up to 10 hours of battery life so you can easily take it with you on the go.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 is one of the best laptop deals (opens in new tab) we’ve found during the back to school sales, but Amazon hasn’t stopped there. If you’re interested in a different laptop, you can find select Lenovo laptop discounts (opens in new tab) at Amazon which can save you up to 40% off.

Alongside the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3, shoppers can find price drops on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 and the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i. Both laptops are now under £150 at Amazon and come with Chrome functionality, wide screens, plenty of storage space and more – see full details below.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook: was £249.99, now £149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the best laptops under £500 (opens in new tab), Lenovo IdeaPad 3 has been given a 40% discount at Amazon, taking £100 off its original price. In our Lenovo IdeaPad 3 review (opens in new tab), we said that it offered “performance on a budget” and that it could easily tackle day-to-day computing tasks. This deal is available on the 14-inch screen model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM.