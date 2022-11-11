Cheap laptop deal sees Asus Vivobook 15 drop to lowest ever price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We're well into Black Friday sales season, with heaps of deals already stacking up at numerous retailers. If you've been holding out for a new cheap laptop deal then I think you'll find this Asus VivoBook 15 deal to be a total steal.

Its price has dropped to a mighty affordable £229 (down from £449) ahead of Black Friday proper, which makes it almost half the usual price. It's for sale on Amazon as a limited time deal, so won't last forever.

This 15-inch laptop is a decent size, runs Windows 11 so there's no compromise to running apps, and with an Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB RAM at its heart there's ample power to see you through multi-tasking without any bother.

(opens in new tab) Asus Vivobook 15 X515JA: was £449.99 , now £229.99 (opens in new tab) The Intel Core i3 version of the Asus Vivobook 15 ensures enough power, but for a cut of the price. This early deal sees it chopped to nearly half price, making it an absolute bargain for a 15-inch panel Windows 11 machine.

Asus makes some of the best affordable laptops on the market (and some of the best expensive ones too!) and there are few other competitors that can offer this kind of quality at such a price.

If I was looking for a new laptop then as much as I'd want to buy one of the best MacBooks going, Apple's price structure is four-figures and above only now, so that rules that out. By comparison this VivoBook 15 from Asus is less than a quarter of such a price, which is a clear attraction.

If you want more power then the full Asus VivoBook 15 range is on offer, from its Celeron-powered entry-level device to top-end Intel Core i7 model, should you have even more cash to spend. On balance, however, I think this X515JA model with Intel Core i3 is the top buy. Happy shopping!