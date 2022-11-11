Cheap laptop deal sees Asus Vivobook 15 drop to lowest ever price

The Windows 11-powered Asus Vivobook 15 is half price in limited time deal, now just £229

Asus Vivobook 15 deal
(Image credit: Asus / Future)
published

We're well into Black Friday sales season, with heaps of deals already stacking up at numerous retailers. If you've been holding out for a new cheap laptop deal then I think you'll find this Asus VivoBook 15 deal to be a total steal.

Its price has dropped to a mighty affordable £229 (down from £449) ahead of Black Friday proper, which makes it almost half the usual price. It's for sale on Amazon as a limited time deal, so won't last forever. 

This 15-inch laptop is a decent size, runs Windows 11 so there's no compromise to running apps, and with an Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB RAM at its heart there's ample power to see you through multi-tasking without any bother.

The Intel Core i3 version of the Asus Vivobook 15 ensures enough power, but for a cut of the price. This early deal sees it chopped to nearly half price, making it an absolute bargain for a 15-inch panel Windows 11 machine. 

Asus makes some of the best affordable laptops on the market (and some of the best expensive ones too!) and there are few other competitors that can offer this kind of quality at such a price.

If I was looking for a new laptop then as much as I'd want to buy one of the best MacBooks going, Apple's price structure is four-figures and above only now, so that rules that out. By comparison this VivoBook 15 from Asus is less than a quarter of such a price, which is a clear attraction.

If you want more power then the full Asus VivoBook 15 range is on offer, from its Celeron-powered entry-level device to top-end Intel Core i7 model, should you have even more cash to spend. On balance, however, I think this X515JA model with Intel Core i3 is the top buy. Happy shopping!

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor. As a phones expert he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a full decade, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

