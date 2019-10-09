Cheap Garmin watch deal: Garmin vivoactive 3 Music is 28% off right now

With the Garmin vivoactive 4/4s having just been announced at IFA a month ago,we expected to see some cheap Garmin vivoactive 3 deals coming up. But, surprisingly enough, neither was it Garmin, nor Amazon who discounted this great GPS smartwatch, but Argos, who not only dropped the price a little, but slashed it, giving almost 30% off to all you savvy shoppers.

This really is a Black Friday deal come early! The Garmin vivoactive 3 music has a slightly smaller screen than the vivoactive 4 with lower resolution (va3 – 1.20" and 240x240, va4 – 1.3" and 260x260), but the vivoactive 3 Music is also thinner and lighter than its successor.

What you are missing out on is the Pulse Oximeter acclimatisation, Body Battery energy monitor, ability to track some specific workouts (like yoga and pilates), the on-screen workout animations, heart rate measurement on the wrist under water and some other minor tweaks. But if you don't want to track heart rate doing yoga underwater, you can still use the Garmin vivoactive 3 Music GPS watch for most of your daily activities.

What you are gaining is money in your pocket, because you're spending just £179.99 on the Garmin vivoactive 3 Music instead of £259.99 on the vivoactive 4, when that goes on sale, so that's £80 you have left over for more fitness gadgets come Black Friday.

Why you should buy the Garmin vivoactive 3 Music fitness smartwatch

As the name suggests, the Garmin vivoactive 3 Music has built in storage for music so you can download your best playlists from Spotify and Deezer (and the likes) directly to the watch. Hook it up with your Bluetooth running headphones and off you go running/cycling.

The Garmin vivoactive 3 Music is also Garmin Pay ready, which has its limitation in the UK (not many major banks are supported), but if you are already a Starling or Santander customer, well, aren't you just the luckiest person?

Among other things, the Garmin vivoactive 3 Music is also waterproof, supports smartphone notifications, has an optical HR reader so it can track heart rate with a chest strap and tracks steps, distance, calories and even sleep.

