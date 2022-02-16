Cheap broadband deal from Vodafone delivers fast speeds at just £18 a month

The cost of living is on everyone’s mind at the moment. With monthly bills predicted to rise in the next few months, we’re on the lookout for the best deals to help you save money on products and services.

If you’re looking to swap your broadband provider or want a new package, Vodafone is currently offering its Superfast 1 package at just £18 a month with no upfront costs.

The Superfast 1 from Vodafone comes with superfast download and upload speeds, unlimited usage and intelligent WiFi. This broadband deal also comes with Vodafone’s powerful new WiFi hub which optimises your signal throughout the day.

The Superfast 1 package is Vodafone’s entry-level fibre plan. At just £18 a month and no upfront fee, this deal can save shoppers an average of £337 over the 24 month contract.

For faster speeds, Vodafone is also offering its Superfast 2 broadband package for just £1 more than the Superfast 1. If you’re interested in a different broadband supplier or faster speeds, head over to T3’s broadband comparison to find the latest deals, packages and prices.

