Cheap Beats headphones: these Solo 3 wireless headphones are a steal

Looking for a pair of cheap Beats headphones to bring your ears some audio delight? Then you're in luck, because Argos has just dropped the price of these rather fetching black and red Beats by Dre Solo 3 on-ear wireless headphones to its lowest price ever.

That brings the price down to a very sweet £139.95, which is a considerable saving of £110 off the RRP of £249.95. (Even Amazon can't beat that – the same headphones are £209.74 over there.)

These headphones are part of the Beats Decade Collection, a collection of colourways which were launched to celebrate Beats' first 10 years of innovation, and this particular colourway is Defiant Black-Red. DEFIANT!

They're wireless, as the name would suggest, with up to 40 hours of battery life to keep your music going through the longest commutes and transatlantic flights. If they do start to run low on juice, a five-minute charge provides three hours of playback so that sweet bass never has to end.

The headphones also feature integrated on-ear controls, combined with dual mics, so you can take calls, play music, adjust the volume and activate Siri on the move.

£139.95 is the lowest price Argos has EVER charged for these headphones, and we have no idea how long the deal will run for, or when stocks will run out, so you might want to make like a 160 bpm techno track and be really fast, or you might be waiting for Black Friday for a deal like this to come around again.

If you'd rather get them in rose gold, that colourway is also available at the same low price at Argos. (The Rose Gold ones are also £139.95 at Amazon if you'd rather get them from there.)

