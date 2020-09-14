Cheap Beats headphones deal is a Black Friday beating bargain

Here at T3 we are massive audiophiles and, as such, only accept the very finest audio products. Which is why we were thrilled to see that the Beats EP Wires On-Ear Headphones were discounted right now down to a Black Friday beating level.

The Beats Ep are build from reinforced stainless steel and tuned by Beats for clarity and depth of audio reproduction. The headphones also deliver noise isolation, a inline remote with mic, and an included carry case.

We think this is a great price on the Beats Ep headphones and, if you're a fan of the brand and want a wired set of cans, then this deal is definitely worth checking out. These are the sorts of discounts we typically see on Black Friday – quality hardware, now retailing for a limited time for a much reduced price point.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphones | Was: £89.95 | Now: £59

If you've been looking for a pair of Beats headphones then this deal is definitely worth checking out. That's because it cuts a fat 34% off the cost of the Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphones, a fact that sees its price plunge from £89.95 to only £59. Quality audio and buckets of style, delivered with free delivery, available now for a discounted price point.View Deal

