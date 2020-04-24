Champion Vodafone broadband deal is the best we've seen all year

Vodafone has built up a great reputation over the past few years of not only delivering reliable and fast broadband, but also offering that internet access at some really great prices.

This fresh Vodafone broadband deal, though, takes that reputation to an entirely new level of quality, with the supplier dropping the best offer we've seen all year, partnering a internet package with a superb gift.

How good is it? Vodafone is now offering its Superfast 2 broadband package for just £22.95 per month and with free installation included. That's fast internet speeds of 63Mbps at a simply superb price point (for comparison, BT's 50Mbps package is £28.99 per month!).

And that gift? Vodafone are including a £70 Amazon Gift Card with the deal. That's £70 to spend at Amazon on whatever you want.

We think this a truly champion broadband deal, and its full details can be viewed below:

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 63 Mbps average speeds | £22.95 per month | £70 Amazon Gift Card included | Available now

This is a god-tier broadband deal if ever we saw one. That's because Vodafone is now offering its Superfast 2 broadband package, which delivers fast 63Mbps speeds, with free setup for just £22.95 per month. It gets better, though, as Vodafone is also throwing in a £70 Amazon Gift Card into the deal, too. That's reliable and fast internet, and plenty of cash to spend on whatever you want.View Deal

If you really like the idea of upgrading your home internet and fancy comparing this Vodafone broadband deal to the other deals on the market, then be sure to take a look at the pricing chart below, which has pulled in today's cheapest broadband deals from every UK supplier.