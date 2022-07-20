Certina DS PH500M STC is the perfect summer watch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If, like me, you like to celebrate each season with a new watch, then I think I've found the perfect watch for you this summer - the Certina DS Super PH500M Sea Turtle Conservancy.

This is the Swiss watchmaker’s latest special edition, for the first time, the annual STC edition appears with a vintage design combined with bright colours.

The design of the DS Super PH500M Sea Turtle Conservancy goes back to a Certina model from 1968. Its 43mm stainless steel case frames a brilliant blue dial with a sunray finish.

The unidirectional rotating bezel with blue aluminium is used together with the orange minute hand to set the dive time, while a screw-down crown and Super-LumiNova on the hands and indexes also ensure safety underwater.

As an official diver's watch, the unlimited Special Edition meets the rigorous requirements of the ISO 6425 diver’s watch standard and is water-resistant to 500 meters.

Its impressive, self-winding mechanical movement has a power reserve of up to 80 hours and features an anti-magnetic Nivachron balance spring.

Not only does it look great, it's build for your summer holiday adventures.

(Image credit: Certina)

This watch is not only a perfect companion for your summer holiday, it also contributes to sustainability. A portion of the proceeds from each model sold goes to Sea Turtle Conservation to support its work.

The watch's blue textile strap is made from #tide ocean material, which is based on plastics fished from the ocean.

In addition, Certina uses fully recyclable materials for the watch box, and organic cotton and recycled polyester for the cushion inside.

The Certina DS PH500M STC is available now priced at £770 (opens in new tab).