Call of Duty Vanguard now free to play online on PS5 and Xbox Series X

For PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers who like to play first person shooters then today is a good day, as Call of Duty: Vanguard is now free to play. 

Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Vanguard is getting free multiplayer for two weeks, meaning that any gamer who currently enjoys their games on either of the flagship next-gen consoles, as well as Xbox One S, PS4, and PC, can take advantage of this fantastic offer, as long as you own the game itself. 

From March 30 to April 13, 2022, you can play as much multiplayer in the new Call of Duty game as you like, including the previously exclusive Casablanca and Gondola maps.

"Spring is finally here, and what better way to celebrate the change of seasons than by engaging in some epic Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer," the company says.

Anyone who loves the Call of Duty games should be happy about this news, especially if you already own Vanguard but don't want to pay for multiplayer.

Not an immediate hit

When COD: Vanguard launched late last year, many reviewers found the single player to be fairly poor in comparison to previous versions of the game. The multiplayer, however, was strong – as you would expect from a Call of Duty game.

According to one estimate, Vanguard was the best-selling game of 2021 in the US, followed by COD: Black Ops: Cold War, but sales were down on previous top scorers.

In fact, Bloomberg reported that Activision was considering skipping a version of Call of Duty in 2023 to give the next iteration more time to develop.

The decision to make the multiplayer free for two weeks likely stems from an effort to shore up the user base ahead of future sequels.

