Buying the Galaxy S23 Ultra? You can double your storage for free - but you'll need to move fast

If you're thinking of getting a Samsung Galaxy S23, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra in particular, it might be a good idea to do it in the next ten days or so: Samsung is running a promotion that'll give you double the storage for free if you order your phone by 16 February. As these are brand new phones it'll be a while before any serious discounting kicks in, so this may well be the best Samsung deal you'll get on these phones for some time.

As you might expect, the biggest savings are on the most expensive phones. If you plump for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the cost of 512GB is down from £1,399 to £1,249. And if you want 1TB, that's down from £1,599 to £1,399. That's a pretty decent £200 saving.

What other Samsung Galaxy S23 discounts are there?

There are deals on the Galaxy S23 and S23+ too, although they're more modest. If you plump for the the 512GB Galaxy S23 that's down £50, from £899 to £849, and the S23+ with 512GB is down £100 from £1,149 to £1,049.

These discounts are exclusive to orders placed through Samsung.com, and as far as I can see they aren't being copied by any of the big-name retailers.

That's not the only way Samsung is hoping to tempt you. It's also offering 10% off the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro when you buy an S23, and it has some online-exclusive colours you won't be able to get in the high street.

Factor in some pretty decent trade-in deals and several flexible payment options and Samsung is clearly going out of its way to make the process of upgrading to its best phones as attractive and painless as possible. As with the double storage deal, these offers end on 16 February.