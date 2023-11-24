Buy the watch that broke the internet for just £35.89 in insane Black Friday deal

Let's be frank – you could easily spend an obscene amount on the best watches on the market. Quality timepieces range from the cost of a decent holiday, to the cost of a big house, which can make things feel unobtainable at times.

Fortunately, every now and again, a watch comes along which really punches above its weight. That was the case with the Casio MTP-1302PD-2A2VEF – lovingly known as the Casio Tiffany. I remember seeing swathes of these on sale for three-figure sums a few months ago.

Now, you don't need to pay anything like that. In fact, you can snag one for just £35.89 at Jura Watches – saving 20% off the proper RRP.

Casio Tiffany Watch: was £44.89 , now £35.89 at Jura Watches

Save 20% off this stunning Casio Tiffany at Jura Watches. So named after the dial – which closely resembles the iconic Tiffany Blue – this watch offers an affordable route into a classy everyday timepiece.

That's a whole lot of watch for not much money. For starters, it comes from Casio, so you know you're getting a product from a reliable, reputable brand.

Inside, you'll find a quartz movement, while 50m of water resistance should be more than enough to get you through most activities. Surrounding that sumptuous dial is a fluted bezel – yes, this is definitely tipping its hat to the Rolex Oyster Perpetual and DateJust models.

You'll also find a date complication at the 3 o'clock position, while the case and bracelet are crafted from stainless steel. That should ensure durability in day-to-day use.

Of course, the biggest part of this deal is the insane value it offers. Sure, at just £35.89, it's already not expensive. But a few short months ago, we were seeing these resold for £150-200 on the secondary market. By comparison to those prices, these are an absolute steal – be quick if you don't want to miss out.