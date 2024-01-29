Four-move weight bench workout for a swole upper body

A weight bench is one of the best pieces of home gym equipment that you can own; especially when it comes to building strength and size in your upper body. Not only can you perform an endless amount of exercises on them (an adjustable weight bench will allow you to hit different angles of your body too), but it also helps you maintain proper form.

There’s a huge variety of weight bench exercises for your upper body and if you’re new to weight training it can be difficult to know which will deliver the best results. This beginner-friendly workout hits your back, biceps, triceps and chest with just four simple exercises. Just find a weight bench, grab a pair of dumbbells and make sure you have at least 25 minutes spare.

Upper body weight bench workout

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This four-move workout comes from MiraFit and the exercises are easy enough for beginners to get to grips with quickly, but will also deliver results. You're going to aim for eight to 12 reps of each exercise, so you'll be best off with a medium pair of dumbbells (don't go too heavy) and you're going to do three rounds of each exercise. Work through one exercise first, completing all three sets with a 60 to 120 second rest in between each one, before moving onto the next exercise. Here's your workout:

Dumbbell bench press

Bicep curls

Lying tricep extensions

Single arm dumbbell row

See, you really don't need to overcomplicate an effective, upper body workout. Repeat this workout twice a week, alongside a balanced diet with enough protein and you'll be making gains in no time. If you want to give your shoulders a little TLC too, then give this five-move shoulder session a go, or if you're looking for another upper body bench workout, here's a 20 minute workout for you to smash through.