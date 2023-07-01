How to Train Your Dragon 2 is a Brilliant family movie now on Netflix

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Here's a riddle even the residents of Berk could solve. What do you get when you take one of the best-animated movies of the 21st century and add Cate Blanchett? A brilliant sequel, that's what.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 has just swooped onto Netflix and with a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score, it's pretty essential viewing and a great way to keep the kids quiet this weekend.

Set five years after the original movie, Hiccup Horrendous Haddock the Third (a majestic name if ever there was one) is now a young man. Firmly bonded with his beloved dragon Toothless (who still acts like a puppy), this is very much a coming-of-age tale. Astrid is now his fiancée while Fishlegs... is still Fishlegs.

It is riding Toothless that Hiccup learns about the biggest threat to Berk's peaceful existence yet, Drago Bludvist a ruthless trapper who plans to enslave all of the dragons in the land. He also encounters his mother (Valka, played by Blanchett), who has been missing since Hiccup was a baby. This touching reunion is cut short, however, with Drago out for blood.

(Image credit: Dreamworks Animation)

With the entire original cast returning, if you've seen the original movie, you'll know largely what to expect in this follow-up. The laughs, wonder and bombastic action all return but this story also has a touch more edge to it as Hiccup becomes an adult.

If you or your little ones can't get enough of the Isle of Berk then luckily Netflix has you covered. A collection of shorts known as How to Train Your Dragon Legends and six seasons of the Netflix original Dragons: Race to the Edge are available one the platform. It's the depth of content like that which makes Netflix one of the best streaming services out there.

Those looking for the first movie or the third instalment How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will unfortunately have to rent it (the original is on US Netflix), with Apple TV offering both in glorious 4K.