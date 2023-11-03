Braun announces 55% off electric shavers in early Black Friday sale

If you clicked on this article, you're most likely in the market for a new electric shaver. Whether you're looking for the best electric shaver to buy a loved one or just feeling like treating yourself, you've absolutely come to the right place. If you didn't know, Black Friday is fast approaching. There's now only a few weeks to go and we're busy gathering all the best deals to share with you. A small number of brands have actually released their discounts early...including Braun.

Braun are known for manufacturing some of the best electric shavers, best IPL hair removal machines and the best epilators out there, often receiving top ratings in product reviews. Whilst they're not some of the cheapest on the market, the quality and design of each product is excellent. It's no surprise really that Braun's products occupy top spaces in many of our buying guides!

Well, we've spotted today that Braun are actually holding an early Black Friday sale, with up to 55% off many electric shaves. We're unsure how long the sale will last so we've collected some of the best deals available which you'll be able to find below. We're here to help after all! Make sure you check out the full Braun sale as well.

Before you do, have you read our electric shaver comparison between Philips and Braun?

(Image credit: Braun US)

Braun Electric Shaver Series 9 Pro: was £479.99 , now £219.99 at Braun (save £260)

The Series 9 Pro is efficient and gentle in every stroke, no matter if you're shaving a 1, 3, or 7-day beard. The razor for men features the unique ProLift trimmer that lifts and cuts long and flat hair. It easily captures even the tough hairs thanks to the redesigned Precision Switch - particularly useful in tricky areas. 100% waterproof up to 5m, this electric shaver for men can be used both wet or dry. Check out our full review to find out more!

Braun Series 8 Shaver with Cleaning Centre: was £419.99 , now £189.99 at Braun (save £230)

Braun's Series 8 electric shaver delivers precise closeness and skin comfort. The precise head captures hairs even in the trickiest areas, for flawless end results. Sonic Technology delivers micro-vibrations so the electric razor head can glide across your skin while shaving. This foil shaver is suitable for wet or dry shaving. Now with 20% more battery vs Series 7 razor, and includes a Pro display with performance dashboard.

Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver Bundle: was £312.98 , now £177.98 at Braun (save £135)

Braun Series 7 electric shaver for men with 360° adaptation for a smooth shave. It features Autosense technology that reads and adapts to your beard density, removing more hairs in every stroke.The Li-Ion Battery provides up to 3 weeks of shaving and a 5 min quick charge. This men's electric razor is 100% waterproof for Wet & Dry use. The bundle includes a Precision Trimmer, Pouch and a Shaver Head Replacement. Check out our full review for more information!

Braun Series 5 Shaver with Precision Trimmer: was £139.99 , now £69.99 at Braun (save £70)

Braun Series 5 electric shaver for men makes shaving easy with 3 Flexible Blades that adapt to your facial contours. The EasyClean system delivers a fast and easy cleaning without removing the shaver head. The Li-Ion Battery provides up to 3 weeks of shaving and a 5 min quick charge. This men's electric razor is 100% waterproof for Wet & Dry use. Includes a Precision Trimmer.

Braun Series 3 3-in-1 Electric Shaver: was £129.99 , now £77.99 at Braun (save £52)

The Braun Series 3 Shave&Style rechargeable electric razor is the ideal 3-in-1 grooming tool. Choose between clean shaving or precision beard trimming and styling by simply switching the head of the device and adding one of the 5 comb attachments to achieve your desired stubble length.

Before you go, ever wondered what the difference was between an electric shaver and beard trimmer?