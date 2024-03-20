Bowers & Wilkins 5-star headphones suddenly drop to lowest-ever price

When it comes to buying a pair of the best headphones, the sales periods are typically the ideal moment to save money. But you needn't wait for Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day, as in 2024 Amazon is hosting an extended spring sale – and we've already rounded up T3's Top Picks From Amazon's Spring Deal Days.

Aside from the typical Sony WH-1000XM5 deal (which is also great), this sale has also cut the 5-star Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e flagship over-ears to a record low price too. The top-tier headphones have never been cheaper. Indeed, Amazon has dropped the price twice during day one of its Spring Deal Days already!

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBowers-Wilkins-Cancelling-Headphones-Microphone-Cloud-Grey%2Fdp%2FB0CH1NLX7K%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £379 , now £299 The 'e' version of the second-gen Px7 flagship earphones introduce a new digital signal processor (DSP) to advance beyond the 'non-e' model, promising even better sound. That's the key sell of these headphones: they sound superb, but they're also meticulously built, made of luscious materials and are a pleasure to wear.

As said in T3's review: "The Px7 S2e represents a marvellous ensemble of sound quality, luxurious build and sublime comfort. However, the active noise-cancellation is easily beaten by other headphones, but if pure sound quality is what you're after then these Bowers & Wilkins cans easily face up to the best Sony or Bose option out there."

So if you're seeking the best noise-cancelling headphones and want a pair that really block out the outside world as if you're stuck in a vacuum tube, these might not be the perfect choice for you. But if you rate ANC subtlety rather than severity then the Bowers & Wilkins delicate-handed approach will be preferred by some listeners.

And listening is the key take-away here: the Px7 S2e really do sound phenomenal, delivering a really crisp and exacting soundstage throughout the frequency range. Never harsh, never too loose with the bass, just always on point. The kind of sound you'll be pleased to have pumped directly into your ears for years to come – and with with quality build like this for the price, that's exactly what they'll deliver.