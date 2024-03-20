Bowers & Wilkins 5-star headphones suddenly drop to lowest-ever price

The Px7 S2e, the latest over-ear headphones in the Brit brand's line-up, have their price slashed in Amazon's spring sale

Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

When it comes to buying a pair of the best headphones, the sales periods are typically the ideal moment to save money. But you needn't wait for Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day, as in 2024 Amazon is hosting an extended spring sale – and we've already rounded up T3's Top Picks From Amazon's Spring Deal Days.

See the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e deal here

Aside from the typical Sony WH-1000XM5 deal (which is also great), this sale has also cut the 5-star Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e flagship over-ears to a record low price too. The top-tier headphones have never been cheaper. Indeed, Amazon has dropped the price twice during day one of its Spring Deal Days already!

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBowers-Wilkins-Cancelling-Headphones-Microphone-Cloud-Grey%2Fdp%2FB0CH1NLX7K%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £379, now £299

The 'e' version of the second-gen Px7 flagship earphones introduce a new digital signal processor (DSP) to advance beyond the 'non-e' model, promising even better sound. That's the key sell of these headphones: they sound superb, but they're also meticulously built, made of luscious materials and are a pleasure to wear. 

As said in T3's review: "The Px7 S2e represents a marvellous ensemble of sound quality, luxurious build and sublime comfort. However, the active noise-cancellation is easily beaten by other headphones, but if pure sound quality is what you're after then these Bowers & Wilkins cans easily face up to the best Sony or Bose option out there."

So if you're seeking the best noise-cancelling headphones and want a pair that really block out the outside world as if you're stuck in a vacuum tube, these might not be the perfect choice for you. But if you rate ANC subtlety rather than severity then the Bowers & Wilkins delicate-handed approach will be preferred by some listeners. 

And listening is the key take-away here: the Px7 S2e really do sound phenomenal, delivering a really crisp and exacting soundstage throughout the frequency range. Never harsh, never too loose with the bass, just always on point. The kind of sound you'll be pleased to have pumped directly into your ears for years to come – and with with quality build like this for the price, that's exactly what they'll deliver. 

Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

