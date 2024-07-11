Bose’s ANC earbuds are getting a big free upgrade

Bose QuietComfort Ultra and Ultra Open Earbuds just got better

Person running while wearing the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds
(Image credit: Bose)
Carrie Marshall
By
published
Quick Summary

Bose's QuietComfort Ultra and Ultra Open earbuds both shipped without multipoint pairing for easy device switching. That feature is now rolling out in a free software update.

Bose's QuietComfort Ultra and Ultra Open earbuds are getting an important new update that brings them up to spec with many of the best earbuds. The update is rolling out to customers over the next few weeks, and delivers a feature Bose promised would be coming soon after the latter earbuds launched.

We're impressed by both sets of buds – we gave the Ultra five out of five stars and the Ultra Open got a still-excellent four stars – but one key feature was missing from both products when they launched: multipoint pairing. That's now coming to both sets of earbuds.

What is multipoint and why does it matter?

Multipoint pairing is when you can effortlessly switch between two devices – for example your phone and your laptop – without having to disconnect and re-pair each time, and once you've experienced it it's a real pain to go back to connections that don't offer it. 

Most manufacturers now offer some form of multipoint, so for example it's in Sony's WF-1000XM4 as well as in budget buds from JLab. However, while most firms use the multipoint technology that's built into the most recent versions of Bluetooth, some prefer to use their own proprietary alternatives. The latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have Samsung's own flavour of multipoint while Apple, as ever, has its own Apple-only take: its easy switching is only available with Apple devices and Apple's various earbuds and headphones. 

This isn't the only update that'll be coming to Bose earbuds in the not too distant future. According to The Verge, Bose "has some interesting features in the pipeline" for the Ultra Open earbuds including a "very novel" approach to integrating the earbuds with Bose home theatre hardware. Details of that will apparently be released in the coming months.

CATEGORIES
Headphones
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).

Latest