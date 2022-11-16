Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 owners are getting an amazing free audio upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I've rarely been as impressed by in-ear wireless headphones as Bose's second-gen QuietComfort Earbuds. Having already netted a lucrative five-star review on this very site, owners are about to receive a cool free upgrade in early 2023.

At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2022 – where the company revealed its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor – Bose's SVP of strategy and business development, Nick Smith, dialled into the keynote to deliver a pre-recorded video of the good news for Bose QC Earbuds II owners.

So just what can you expect? Smith confirmed that the QC Earbuds 2 will receive over-the-air upgrades to deliver aptX Lossless and new low-latency capabilities, part of the Snapdragon Sound suite of features that the chip-maker bakes into its products.

That means the already stellar sound quality of the QuietComfort Buds will step up a grade if you're listening to the correct source material. Qualcomm's aptX Lossless can deliver signals up to 16-bit/44.1kHz, so while it's not technically truly lossless (as there's some compression), it's a big upgrade.

Exactly when to expect this update to roll out is as-yet unknown, only that it's a 2023 benefit to Bose's QC Earbuds 2 owners. Smith did also confirm that the audio company will be using Snapdragon Sound in all its future products, so expect heightened quality from Bose to become the norm.