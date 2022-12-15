Bose is doing a Christmas deal on the best noise-cancelling earbuds – but hurry!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I think the Bose Quietcomfort 2 Earbuds are the best true wireless earbuds you can buy, and many other tech reviewers agree: they sound fantastic, and their noise cancelling is truly exceptional. They're also quite expensive, so if you fancy a pair it'd be a good idea to take advantage of Bose's festive deal to get them a little bit cheaper.

As far as I can see, the discount is only currently available on the Bose website (opens in new tab), and it's strictly a "while stocks last" deal. And the last ordering date for pre-Christmas delivery is tomorrow, 16 December, so you'll need to move fast. The deal brings the US price down to $249, and the UK one to £249. That's still pricey, I know, but it's a bit less pricey than the $279/£279 they normally cost.

What's so great about the Bose QuietComfort 2 earbuds?

Everything. In our five-star Bose QuietComfort 2 review we said they were pretty much perfect: the noise cancellation is really remarkable, and while they aren't quite the best sounding earbuds you can get – some of the audiophile-targeted models are a step above – they still sound really, really good.

I've got quite a few pairs of earbuds kicking around and the Bose ones are my absolute favourites. The shuddering sounds of the Subway are no match for their noise cancelling chops, and they deliver a sound that's clear and detailed with plenty of low end punch. They're not hooligan headphones; they're more subtle and grown-up than some of the more bass-heavy buds you can buy, and I've found them as good for podcasts as they are for pop and rock. In our review we said that they are "frankly, the most complete active noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy in 2022." I couldn't agree more.