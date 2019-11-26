Bose noise cancelling headphones QuietComfort 35 II and NC 700 BOTH get Black Friday deals at Amazon

There's plenty of cheap Bose stuff to be had in 2019's Black Friday deals. Well, there always is, but it's still a surprise to see Bose's latest flagship product getting a price cut. Yup, the sharply-styled Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones are £50 off at Amazon right now! At just £299 – the lowest price the NC 700 has ever been at in a mainstream retailer – this is among the best Amazon Black Friday deals so far… although the cynical might suggest that isn't saying much.

Of course you can also get the older but still much-coveted Bose QuietComfort 35 II at a bigger discount – it's down to only £244 at Amazon . However, the 700's better looks, improved audio clarity when it comes to taking calls and triggering Alexa and Google Assistant and its general sheer, bloody newness make this a sexier deal all round, for our money. Although obviously, it's actually your money, so make your own minds up.

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 £299 | Was: £349.95 | Save: £50.95 at Amazon

Though this sounds pretty much identical to Bose's older QC35 II when listening to music – ie: it sounds excellent, with quite uncanny levels of noise reduction – the addition of noise-cancelling for calls and activating your voice assistant of choice makes the NC 700 a better buy, especially at this price. This deal won't last long.View Deal

• Shop Bose UK's Black Friday sale

• Shop Bose USA's Black Friday sale

More UK Black Friday Bose deals

USA Bose Black Friday deals

Why you should buy Bose noise cancelling heaadphones

Boasting fantastic noise cancelling abilities via wireless Bluetooth (though there is the option to plug in a cable, to save battery), the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 and QuietComfort 35 Mk II are rightly huge sellers, and widely acclaimed. The QC35 kickstarted the current market for premium, Bluetooth, noise-cancelling headphones, and the 700 takes the quality up a further notch.

The 700 and the Mk II version of the Bose QC35 both have a button to summon Google Assistant or Alexa, and can be used to make calls. However, only the 700 applies noise cancelling to your voice and that of whoever you're talking to. That not only means that call clarity is astounding, it also allows Alexa or Google Assistant to hear you better, reducing the frustration of misheard instructions.

Active noise cancelling for music is also absolutely superb on both headphones. It can be dialled up or down via the app or, on the 700, via a button press.

There's the option to allow audio passthrough, so you can talk to your aeroplane's air crew or listen to travel announcements, without the tiresome need to remove your headphones.

On both models, the sound quality with active noise cancelling on is very good indeed. Comfort is exemplary and the battery lasts 20 hours or so per charge.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II basically invented the market for premium wireless, noise-cancelling headphones and the QC35 II remains a stunning pair of headphones, and probably the most successful of the last decade in terms of units sold.

While the new Noise Cancelling 700 sounds very much the same as the QC35 II with music, the improved call/AI quality, touch controls and sharper styling make it a cooler product overall. However, some may miss the ability of the older model to fold away.

Black Friday sales around the web