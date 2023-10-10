Bose 5-star headphones drop to best-ever price for Amazon Prime Day

We're in the second Amazon Prime Day of the year, so it's only appropriate that the second generation of Bose's excellent noise-cancelling earbuds are on sale. 

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are currently £199 on Amazon, that's the best price we've ever seen for them. If you read our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, you'll know just how big a deal that is. 

These five-star earbuds feature some of the best ANC (active noise cancellation) that we've ever seen (or heard), and it makes sense considering Bose invented noise-cancelling in the first place. When enabled, you'll be able to block out all but the loudest ambient noise. But that's not all that they have going for them, 

Sound quality is obviously a massive factor when considering earbuds and we're pleased to report that the Quiet Comfort 2 deliver in this regard too. The low and midrange frequency performance in particular impressed us.

With sound this good, you're likely to keep your earbuds in for long periods, so it's essential they fit comfortably. In the box you'll find three different-sized silicone tips as well as three different "stability bands" that wrap around the buds. With a combination of these options, you're bound to find a sensible and comfortable fit. The app even features a quick ear tip test to make sure you have everything in the right place. 

With responsive touch controls and such a snug fit in the ear, you could even use these buds on a workout without issue. If you're in the market for new earbuds, then stay locked to our Prime Big Deal Days coverage. 

